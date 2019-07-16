For the first time in 29 years, the Patton-Crosswhite Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6975 in Bristol, Tennessee, will be the recipient of the VFW’s All-American Post Leadership Award.
Post Cmdr. Charles Reisler said his post earned the award, which is given to only about 3% of VFW’s 9,600 posts per year, by expanding its membership of combat veterans in the Bristol area over the past year from 367 to 401 and by doing exceptional work in the community.
He said they promote the VFW Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions in local schools, nominate teachers for the VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award, work with Boy Scout organizations and participate in honor guards, flag ceremonies, fundraising and beyond to serve local veterans and the community.
“People think it’s an old place with a lot of smoke and a lot of drinking, but it’s a lot more than that,” Reisler said.
According to the VFW, to qualify for the award, a post must achieve membership above 100%, appoint a veterans service officer to assist local veterans with Department of Veterans Affairs issues and finish in the top 25 posts of that division for VFW student and teacher competitions, fundraising efforts for Veterans & Military Support Programs Services and Buddy Poppy purchases.
Award winners are acknowledged in the VFW magazine and given All-American citations for the post and its commander, as well as commemorative streamers, lapel pins and badges for the commander and select post members.
Reisler said he will attend the 120th VFW National Convention in Orlando, Florida, from July 19-24 and accept the award at a ceremony Monday.
To celebrate, Reisler said Post 6975 will hold an open community event on Aug. 3 starting at 5 p.m. The event at the post’s headquarters at 14 16th St. in Bristol, Tennessee, will have free food, an award ceremony for Bristol firefighters, police and city representatives on both sides of the state line, appearances from the Virginia VFW Cmdr. Rick Raskin and Virginia VFW State Judge Advocate Eddie Reasor.
Letters From Home, a traveling group that performs Bob Hope USO-styled shows, will provide entertainment.