BRISTOL, Va. — Lisa Porter, executive director and CEO of the Bristol Virginia Redevelopment and Housing Authority, has been appointed to the board of the Virginia Housing Development Authority by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Her appointment was effective Aug. 9, according to a written statement. The VHDA assists residents with attaining quality, affordable housing.
A native of Wise, Virginia, and 27-year veteran of the public housing industry, Porter joined BRHA in 2017 after serving for 15 years as deputy director for the Marion Redevelopment and Housing Authority. She previously worked as grant programs administrator for BRHA, community development coordinator for the Housing Authority in Yuma, Arizona, and grants coordinator for the Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority in Lebanon, Virginia.
A NAHRO-certified public housing manager and Section 8 housing manager, Porter received a business administration degree from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.