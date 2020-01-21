More than 100 marchers braved the cold Monday for a three-block trek on State Street in downtown Bristol while about 300 filled the Bristol Train Station afterward to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The third annual MLK Jr. Day celebration attracted a standing room-only crowd to hear inspirational music, snippets of King speeches and reflections on his impact on society more than five decades after his death. It concluded with the audience standing, grasping hands and singing “We Shall Overcome.”
“I think they [attendees] want to make a statement. I think they want to get involved in what God is doing,” the Rev. W.A. Johnson of Lee Street Baptist Church said after the hourlong program. “It gives them an opportunity to express their feelings. They want the fellowship; they want to do it right, and I think it’s a good sign for Bristol.”
The theme of this year’s program was “beloved community” — a phrase King regularly used in describing his vision for a better world.
“There is another element that must be present in our struggle that then makes our resistance and nonviolence truly meaningful,” King said 1960 — a line members of the crowd recited. “That element is reconciliation. Our ultimate end must be the creation of the beloved community.”
In King’s vision of the beloved community, “poverty, hunger and homelessness will not be tolerated because international standards of human decency will not allow it,” according to the King Center website.
“Racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood,” according to the King Center. “In the beloved community, international disputes will be resolved by peaceful conflict-resolution and reconciliation of adversaries, instead of military power. Love and trust will triumph over fear and hatred. Peace with justice will prevail over war and military conflict.”
Retired college educator Robert Rainwater participated in the march for the third consecutive year.
“I believe in the respect of all people regardless of their race or their nationality or whatever their background,” Rainwater said, adding he would have marched regardless of the temperature.
During his remarks, the Rev. Dwayne Mabry of First Baptist Church in Chilhowie talked about how King’s preaching of nonviolence put the responsibility on individuals — not governments — to achieve change.
“His belief was that violent action, even if successful in bringing about reform, could not bring it [reform] about in a lot of communities. It would only create bitterness and hate on the other side,” Mabry said. “It is only through nonviolent action, rooted in the Christian ethic of love, that he had a chance to create a community where justice and peace and freedom could be enjoyed by all.”
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend said the event is important for the community.
“This brings everybody together across race and class to take time to go beyond civil rights,” she said. “We’re no different in Bristol than any other community. We have our struggles, we want to do better. We want to be sure everybody is part of the community and working together.”
Her Bristol, Virginia counterpart, Mayor Neal Osborne, cited the importance of King’s legacy.
“This is a really good opportunity to come out and remember the legacy of progress and love that Martin Luther King fought for his whole life,” Osborne said. “It’s been more than 50 years since his death, and this is an example of the enduring teachings he had.”
Event organizers also recognized the first winners in the MLK youth art contest, Melissa Blackburn of Tennessee High School and Cheyenne Shaw of Virginia High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.