ABINGDON, Va. — Four Bristol, Tennessee residents were arrested early Wednesday when officers found weapons and drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
At around 1 a.m. on King Mill Pike, deputies and K-9 Hank searched a vehicle and found a pistol, multiple switchblade knives and brass knuckles, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officers also found methamphetamine, marijuana and counterfeit money, authorities said.
Joshua Hubbard was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and false identification to law enforcement to avoid arrest. He’s being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon on $1,500 bail.
Morgan Perry was charged with possession of Schedule I or II narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I or II ecstasy and possession of counterfeit coins or money.
Desiera Hess was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I or II narcotics and possession of a concealed weapon.
Jacob Cosgrove was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.
Perry, Hess and Cosgrove were released on their own recognizance.
“I am very proud of the officers and their hard work,” Sheriff Blake Andis said.
Andis said deputies have been working diligently to remove illegal narcotics from the community. In the past five days, deputies have arrested 13 people on various drug charges, he added.
Hank, the K-9 who assisted with the arrest, has only been working on the force since Jan. 1.
