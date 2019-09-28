BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Regional Medical Center is again ranked among Tennessee’s ten best hospitals for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report.
BRMC is part of a four-way tie for seventh place in the statewide rankings, according to the magazine’s online report. Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport also tied for seventh. Bristol was ranked No. 10 among all hospitals in the state last year.
Those were the only Northeast Tennessee hospitals included in the top ten. The rankings were generated by RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm.
Bristol earned “high performing” status for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart failure and knee replacement, according to the rankings.
The ratings recognize these services as significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. High performing is the highest rating U.S. News awards for those types of care.
“We’re extremely honored to earn this recognition from a national publication and it speaks volumes to the care our professional team members and medical staff provide at Bristol Regional,” said Greg Neal, chief executive officer of Bristol Regional and president of Ballad Health’s northeast market, in a written statement. “We are proud to serve our community and look forward to continuing to provide high-quality care to the region.”
Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville ranked as Tennessee’s top hospital. It was nationally ranked in five specialties and 10 children’s specialties and earned high performing status in six adult specialties and nine procedures or conditions.
Holston Valley Medical Center was listed as high performing in four procedures and conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, COPD, heart failure and knee replacement.
Johnson City Medical Center was listed as high performing in its treatment of COPD and heart failure and was the only other Northeast Tennessee hospital to earn that recognition.
The only Southwest Virginia hospital ranked among Virginia’s top 10 was Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, which ranked third in Virginia. Abingdon’s Johnston Memorial Hospital and Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands were each rated high performing in two procedures and conditions — COPD and heart failure.
For the 2019-20 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,600 medical centers nationwide in nine procedures and conditions. Less than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating. The state rankings recognize hospitals that received high performing ratings across multiple areas of care.
The fifth annual procedures and conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures, according to the statement.
“For 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to health care consumers nationwide,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News said in the Ballad statement. “By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties.”
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based on objective measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators.
