The Bristol Public Library will reopen its main library, the Avoca Branch and the Jones Creativity Center on Monday, July 6, with reduced hours and social distancing precautions, according to a Friday Facebook post from the library.
The main library’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Jones Creativity Center, located in the main library, will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Avoca Branch will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. All sites will be closed Sundays.
The Facebook post outlined a number of social distancing protocols it will use to protect patrons and staff, including limiting patrons to one-hour visits; limiting access to public computers for one hour at a time; asking everyone to maintain six feet of distance from others when possible; and encouraging patrons to wear face masks.
The library also said that staff will wear personal protective equipment as a safety precaution. Additionally, the Avoca Branch will limit its capacity to 10 patrons inside the building at a time.
Meanwhile, the library’s meeting rooms and study rooms will stay closed, seating will be limited and there will be no on-site programs or children’s gaming computers available. The library encouraged people to visit bristol-library.org for more information.
