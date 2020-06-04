BRISTOL, Va. — Law enforcement officials in the Bristol area are monitoring rumors about possible riots and destruction around the community.
The Bristol Virginia Police Department said Thursday that it has been flooded with calls from concerned citizens and business owners in regard to rumors of riots and destruction in the Exit 7 area off Interstate 81 and downtown areas.
Sgt. Steve Crawford told the Bristol Herald Courier that local police are aware of the rumors.
"We are still investigating and can find no credible information to support these rumors," the BVPD said on Facebook.
Crawford said there were two scheduled peaceful protests in the downtown area for Saturday, but those have been canceled.
The detective said police will be monitoring the situation and will take action if needed. Crawford said the department is working closely with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
