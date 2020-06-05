BRISTOL, Va. — Law enforcement officials in the Bristol area are monitoring rumors about possible riots and destruction around the community this weekend.
According to the Bristol Virginia Police Department on Thursday, it has been flooded with calls from concerned citizens and business owners in regard to rumors of riots in the Exit 7 area off Interstate 81 and downtown areas. Sgt. Steve Crawford told the Bristol Herald Courier that local police are aware of the rumors.
“We are still investigating and can find no credible information to support these rumors,” the BVPD said on Facebook.
Crawford said there were two scheduled peaceful protests in the downtown area Saturday, but those have been canceled.
A peaceful march and vigil were held earlier this week in the Twin City in relation to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death has sparked protests and riots across the nation.
The detective said police will monitor the situation and take action if needed. Crawford said the department is working closely with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads issued a statement Thursday evening saying the city has “actively been taking all necessary and reasonable precautions to keep citizens, property and demonstrators safe. We are prepared for any scheduled or unscheduled events that may occur.”
He urges those with any information about potential violence at a demonstration this weekend to call the Police Department at 276-645-7400 and ask to speak with a detective.
Officials in Washington County and Bristol, Tennessee, said they are also monitoring the rumors. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said his office is working with federal, state and local partners regarding strategic responses to the rumors.
“Currently, there is no factual information that has been discovered in reference to any riots or other acts of violence regarding posts,” Andis said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.