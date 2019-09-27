BRISTOL, Va. — Drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized Friday by Bristol Virginia Police Department officers, according to a news release.

The drugs were found after a search warrant was issued for a home off Green Valley Road, according to the release. Officers went to the home on a domestic disturbance call. The caller said her boyfriend had rammed her car with his car.

An officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana and found a marijuana growing operation in the basement of the residence, according to the release.

Patrol, Narcotics and Investigations officers seized 16 large marijuana plants, marijuana-growing equipment, 61 containers of psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and paraphernalia, according to the release.

Joehanathan Castle, 37, and Seth K. Castle, 19, were arrested and charged with felony manufacture/possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

