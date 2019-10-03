BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Police Department Lt. Debbie Richmond has been hired as Branch House Family Center’s sexual assault response team coordinator, according to a news release.
The nonprofit organization’s purpose is to serve as one location where abuse and exploitation victims can go for counseling, legal services, orders of protection and more. It’s one of several across Tennessee and primarily serves people who live in Sullivan County, but services are offered to anyone who needs it regardless of where they live.
Richmond is retiring from the Police Department after a nearly 30-year career and will join Branch House on Monday. SART is a “multi-disciplinary team of professionals from law enforcement, social services, and the district attorney general’s office who review cases and coordinate services for victims of sex crimes,” according to Otis Thornton, Branch House’s executive director.
