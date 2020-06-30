BRISTOL, Tenn. — An employee at the Christian Care Center of Bristol, a nursing facility in Bristol, Tennessee, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday statement from Jennifer Skaggs, the facility’s executive director.
Skaggs said in the statement that the employee tested positive Thursday.
“After reviewing the situation with the Sullivan County Health Department officials as well as the facility Medical Director, all facility staff will continue to routinely wear masks and provide protection while delivering services to our residents,” Skaggs said.
Visits to the facility have been temporarily suspended but will be allowed again “as soon as reasonably possible,” she said.
“As staff are required to wear masks at the facility and are subject to rigorous screening before entering the facility, we remain confident that this is an isolated occurrence,” Skaggs said.
“We respectfully continue to serve following Joint Commission and Department of Health requirements under the direction of our Medical Director, Dr. Vivian Clark, and we remain vigilant against this wicked virus afflicting our nation and our local community,” she added.
