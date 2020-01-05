The Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce has been selected as an official watch party partner for the U.S. Chamber’s 2020 State of American Business Event.
Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, received notification from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that this is one of only four chambers in the United States chosen from an application process to host a live watch party for the 21st annual State of American Business event.
It’s slated to be held Thursday at 10 a.m.
The program includes “Faces and Voices of Business: Fireside Chat and Panel Conversation” (10:45 a.m.) and “State of American Business Press Conference” with U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue and U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley (11:30 a.m.).
The event is being livestreamed at the Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center’s Monarch Auditorium, 1 Medical Park Blvd. in Bristol, Tennessee.
Registration is required and free of charge. Visit www.bristolchamber.com and go to the Events Calendar by clicking “Events.”
