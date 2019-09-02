BRISTOL, Tenn. --- Like it has in the past, Bristol Motor Speedway will open its campgrounds to hurricane evacuees.
Evacuees can access the Medallion Campground off State Highway 394 beginning Tuesday at noon.
BMS officials said they encouraged evacuees to call toll free 866-415-4158 for more information.
