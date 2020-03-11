BRISTOL, Tenn. — With growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus, Bristol Motor Speedway is adding hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer at events, including the upcoming Food City 500 on April 5.

The speedway is working with NASCAR and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and will continue to closely monitor the situation, BMS said in a statement Wednesday.

“The CDC's current risk assessment says for the majority of people, the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low, and that there is not widespread circulation in most communities in the United States,” BMS said.

The speedway notes that, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like the cold and flu, experts encourage prevention, not panic, and ask people to practice good hygiene, like hand-washing.

“We will be adding hand-washing stations in select places, deep-cleaning high traffic areas and distributing hand sanitizer at events,” BMS said. “We will encourage our guests through our many means of communication to use good hygiene while having fun, and will advise our fans of any updates through our digital and social media channels.”

