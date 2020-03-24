BRISTOL, Tenn. — The victim in Saturday night’s shooting on Windsor Avenue in Bristol has been identified as De’Andrew Antonio Dowdell of Bristol, Tennessee.
Dowdell, 32, was shot in the chin just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. Police found him at a residence in the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue.
He was listed in critical but stable condition Monday in a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, and the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, the release states.
