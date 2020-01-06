ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to methamphetamine and firearms-related charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

David Benjamin Shaffer, 43, pleaded guilty last week to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, the release states. On Sept. 18, officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Abingdon Police Department conducted a traffic stop and executed a search warrant on a vehicle operated by Shaffer, according to the release. About 70 grams of meth and a loaded .40 caliber handgun were found, the release states.

Shaffer will be sentenced March 24. He faces between 10 years and life in prison and/or $8.25 million in fines, the release states.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments