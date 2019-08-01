An 18-year-old woman was killed Wednesday in a crash that also critically injured a Bristol man who currently serves as the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Virginia State Police Trooper J. Martin is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County, according to spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday on Route 254 near Kiddsville Road.
A 2018 Hyundai Tuscon was traveling east on Route 254 when it struck the rear bumper of an eastbound 2018 Subaru CrossTrek. They Hyundai crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound 2003 Toyota Solara.
The driver of the Hyundai, Samuel Hughes Melton, 52, of Bristol, Virginia, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
State and local officials confirmed Thursday that Melton currently serves as the state commissioner and is a former vice president of Mountain States Health Alliance, a predecessor of Ballad Health.
The driver of the Toyota, Hailey D. Green, 18, of Staunton, Virginia, died at the scene, Geller said. The driver of the Subaru, Jean M. Scheeren, 55, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was not injured in the crash.
All drivers were wearing seat belts, Geller said.
The VSP spokeswoman added that further investigation has revealed that Melton may have suffered a medical emergency, which is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
"Staff throughout DBHDS is devastated to hear the news of the car accident, and we express our deepest sympathies to Ms. Green’s family and loved ones," said Maria Reppas, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. "We are also extremely concerned about Dr. Melton. He is in very capable hands at the University of Virginia Medical Center. They will provide all necessary tests and medical care to treat him, and we pray for a full recovery."
Governor Ralph Northam, who appointed Melton to the commissioner's position, released the following statement: “This is a tragic situation, and we are praying for all involved.”
Ballad Health also issued a statement regarding Melton's crash.
"Dr. Melton is a member of the medical family of Ballad Health and has a long history with our hospitals. Our hearts are broken for him and for his family, and they are in our prayers. This is a tragic accident. At this time, we want to respect the family and their privacy, and will not have any further comment until it is appropriate for us to do so. He is beloved in Southwest Virginia and we want his family to know they are in our prayers."