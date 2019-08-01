An 18-year-old woman was killed Wednesday in a crash that also critically injured a Bristol man who currently serves as the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Virginia State Police Trooper J. Martin is investigating the three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 1 p.m. on state Route 254 in Augusta County, according to VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
A 2018 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Samuel Hughes Melton, 52, of Bristol, Virginia, was traveling east on state Route 254 when it struck the rear bumper of an eastbound 2018 Subaru CrossTrek, driven by Jean M. Scheeren, 55, of Waynesboro, Virginia, the VSP said.
The Hyundai crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound 2003 Toyota Solara, driven by Hailey D. Green, 18, of Staunton, Virginia, Geller said.
Melton was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Geller said. He remained in critical condition Thursday, a hospital spokesman said.
State and local officials confirmed that Melton currently serves as the state commissioner and is a former vice president of Mountain States Health Alliance, a predecessor of Ballad Health.
Green died at the scene. Scheeren was not injured, Geller said.
The investigation revealed that Melton may have suffered a medical emergency, which is being investigated as a factor in the crash, Geller said.
Staff throughout the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services is devastated to hear the news, spokeswoman Maria Reppas said. The department expressed its “deepest sympathies” to Green’s family.
“We are also extremely concerned about Dr. Melton,” Reppas said. “He is in very capable hands at the University of Virginia Medical Center. They will provide all necessary tests and medical care to treat him, and we pray for a full recovery.”
The office of Gov. Ralph Northam, who appointed Melton to the commissioner’s position about 16 months ago, said, “This is a tragic situation, and we are praying for all involved.”
In addition to his role at Mountain States Health Alliance, Melton was a physician in family medicine and an addiction expert in Southwest Virginia.
“Dr. Melton is a member of the medical family at Ballad Health and has a long history with our hospitals,” Ballad Health said in a written statement. “Our hearts are broken for him and for his family, and they are in our prayers. This is a tragic accident.”
The hospital system, which succeeded Mountain States when it merged with Wellmont Health System, declined to comment further out of respect for Melton’s family.
“He is beloved in Southwest Virginia and we want his family to know they are in our prayers,” according to Ballad’s statement.
He is a former Army doctor who won a national award as “family practitioner of the year” in 2011 for his practice in Lebanon, the seat of Russell County.
Green, who died in the crash, recently graduated from Fort Defiance High School in Augusta County, according to memorials posted on social media. She was preparing to go to Eastern Mennonite University, WHSV-TV reported. The university could not confirm or deny that she was to attend the school in a few weeks.