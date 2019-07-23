BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man accused of assaulting and tying up a door-to-door book saleswoman at his home last week made an appearance Tuesday in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.
Steve A. Collins, 50, faces felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft, reckless endangerment, methamphetamine possession, evading arrest and a number of traffic charges.
Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Andrea Black said Collins was appointed an attorney from the Public Defender’s Office, and a preliminary hearing has been set for July 30 at 9 a.m.
On July 15, a woman said she went to Collins’ home on Lynnwood Street regarding an order he made. She said he assaulted her and tied her up before she managed to escape through a window.
Collins remains incarcerated on $110,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail.