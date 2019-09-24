BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man faces multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless endangerment, after being arrested twice this month, authorities said.
David Allen Worley, 29, was arrested Sept. 19 on charges of aggravated assault, vandalism over $1,000, driving under the influence, driving while license is suspended/revoked, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department received calls about a hit-and-run on West State Street, Capt. Charlie Thomas said. Witnesses continued to call in sightings of the vehicle, described as a red Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
Thomas said officers found the vehicle in the 3000 block of Volunteer Parkway. Worley and his girlfriend, Carla Moore, also of Bristol, were arrested. Moore was charged with reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact.
“He and his girlfriend allegedly switched seats, and there were a couple close calls as they made their way down Highway 126 to Carden Hollow Road and finally to Volunteer Village,” Thomas said.
Worley was originally the driver, he said.
Earlier this month, Worley was arrested and charged with reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, registration violation, stop sign violation, stolen property and identity theft.
An officer said he was traveling on West State Street at Bob Morrison Boulevard when he saw a yellow Ford Mustang stopped at the red light. The Mustang’s driver was apparently holding down the brake pedal while pressing the gas pedal, causing the rear tires to squeal, the officer wrote in an affidavit of complaint.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle along Anderson Street, but the vehicle evaded the officer, according to the affidavit.
Later, officers spotted the vehicle on Volunteer Parkway near the Walmart store. The officers followed the vehicle into the gas station, where they found Worley, who identified himself as Kenny Lingerfelt, the affidavit states.
The officers said they found a loaded AR-15 in the passenger seat. The Mustang was reported stolen in Surgoinsville, Tennessee, the affidavit states.
Worley’s license has been revoked since 2018, when he was charged with DUI in Bristol, records show. He also had a warrant out of Sullivan County on revocation of probation.
Worley is being held with $10,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail while Moore is being held on $3,000 bail.
