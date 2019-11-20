BHC 11202019 House Fire

Multiple Sullivan County fire departments worked a house fire in the 800 block of VI Ranch Road in Sullivan County early Tuesday morning.

 Tim Dodson/BHC

BRISTOL, Tenn. — An elderly Bristol man died early Tuesday in a house fire in Sullivan County, authorities said.

At 6:50 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a house fire in the 800 block of VI Ranch Road in Bristol.

Several volunteer fire departments responded, and a man’s body was found inside the home, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt.

Authorities later identified the resident as Douglas Gross, 81.

The fire was mostly extinguished by late Tuesday morning.

Fire investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause, TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said.

TBI’s fire investigators respond to incidents involving fires across the state that are destructive to buildings and other properties as well as those that result in fatalities, Earhart said. 

“We work closely with local jurisdictions to determine cause, origin and circumstances of a fire,” Earhart said.

In addition, TBI fire investigators work in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to organize education and training programs to further protect Tennesseans and their property.

No other injuries were reported.

