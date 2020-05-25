BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol man convicted of fatally shooting a man in 2018 remains incarcerated locally with pending charges in Washington County.
Lamarr J. Jones, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on March 10. He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Andrew J. Wilson, 25.
In addition, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bristol Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerry Wolfe said Jones was sentenced to 26 years and six months in the penitentiary, with 16 years and six months suspended. As a result, upon service of 10 years in prison, he will serve five years of active supervised probation, Wolfe said.
The case stems from a shooting reported on Dec. 8, 2018, at The Woodlands apartment complex on 2nd Street. The Bristol Virginia Police Department was called after a resident said she heard a gunshot from an apartment in Building 162.
Responding officers found Wilson lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Later, Sgt. Steve Crawford served Jones with an arrest warrant where he had been held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
Hours after the homicide in Virginia, police in Bristol, Tennessee discovered that a vehicle had been stolen from the Taco Bell parking lot on West State Street.
Crawford said Jones apparently fled the apartment and later stole the vehicle.
Area agencies were asked to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle, and a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy eventually spotted it. Jones was taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and drug possession.
A search warrant filed in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court states that officers in the city seized shell casings, live rounds and a left Under Armour shoe.
Police also searched an upstairs apartment, where a witness ran after the shooting. The witness, who was also arrested on a drug charge, told police he had been in the first floor apartment and heard Wilson and Jones arguing, according to a search warrant. He said he then heard a gunshot and ran outside, where he saw Wilson standing.
Wilson fled the apartment and went to the street to apparently seek help, Crawford said. He then turned and collapsed in the parking lot. The fall resulted in wounds to his head, Crawford said.
An autopsy was conducted in Roanoke, and the medical examiner said Wilson died as a result of the gunshot wound to the leg. The bullet struck an artery and reached his lungs, which led to his death, Crawford said.
When police arrived, Jones and his girlfriend, who lived in the apartment, were gone, the detective said.
In addition to the murder conviction in Bristol, Virginia and the pending charges in Washington County, Jones faces a motor vehicle theft charge in Bristol, Tennessee. The charge remains in Sullivan County General District Court.
Jones remains incarcerated in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 7 in Washington County General District Court, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.