JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.—A Bristol, Tennessee, man has been charged with three counts of auto theft in Johnson City.

Lloyd M. Matthews, 35, was arrested Wednesday by the Johnson City Police Department. He’s accused of stealing three different vehicles between May 14 and June 15, according to a news release.

Police said a rental Toyota Camry had been found for sale on Craigslist, which led police to Matthews. On June 10, police said Matthews also stole an acquaintance’s Nissan Titan, which was recovered with heavy damage in a field.

Then, on June 15, a person told police he left his keys in the ignition of an Audi at a Cherokee Road gas station and a person stole it, the release states. Surveillance video from the store identified Matthews as the suspect, police said. The Audi was found burned on Free Hill Road on June 19.

Matthews is also charged with one count each of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Bail is set at $17,500.

