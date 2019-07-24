JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.—A Bristol man and a Johnson City man have been charged with six counts of aggravated assault after police said they fired shots into a home on Monday.
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Wesley Cade-Barber, 19, of Bristol, and Bradley Necessary, of Johnson City, were arrested on Tuesday.
A person on Fairview Avenue said two people, Cade-Barber and Necessary, drove through the alley behind the residence and two shots were fired at the residence, striking the residence and nearly missing two victims, Johnson City police said in a news release. There were a total of six people at the home, but none were injured.
The two men are being held on $100,000 bail at the Washington County Detention Center in Jonesborough.