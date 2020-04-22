BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man has been charged in the death of a child, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Last week, officers responded to a location on Meadowview Road in Bristol, Tennessee in reference to an unresponsive two-month old infant, later pronounced dead at the hospital. The responding officers felt the death was suspicious in nature and began an immediate investigation, according to a news release.
During the investigation, detectives collected evidence and conducted several interviews with witnesses and the suspect and established the death was criminal in nature.
On Wednesday, a Sullivan County grand jury returned a true bill indicting the child’s father, William R. Shaffer, 24, with felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse. Shaffer is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.
