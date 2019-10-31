BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol man has been arrested after police investigated thefts from vehicles parked at Virginia High School.

Christian Tyler Schlau, 19, has been charged with three counts each of entry into a motor vehicle with intent to commit larceny and credit card theft and five counts each of credit card forgery and credit card fraud, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

Multiple items were stolen from vehicles in mid-October which included credit cards and cash, Sgt. Steve Crawford said. Video surveillance footage was captured and a suspect vehicle was observed, Crawford said. The credit cards were also subsequently used, he added.

