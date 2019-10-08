BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man faces statutory rape charges after authorities say he had an “inappropriate relationship” with two juveniles, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Marbin Wellons, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with statutory rape by an authority figure, attempted statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual contact by an authority figure, the release states.
In July, police became aware of a possible sexual assault in 2016, and an investigation revealed Wellons had an inappropriate relationship with two children he occasionally supervised alone, according to the release. He was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury.
Wellons is being held on $50,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jimmy Dillard at 423-968-1426 or jdillard@bristoltn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.