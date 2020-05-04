ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia man who is accused of messaging someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl — but was actually an online covert employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) — was arrested Saturday on a federal criminal complaint and charged with child exploitation and child pornography crimes. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Thomas T. Cullen and David W. Archey, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, made the announcement Monday.
Jonathan Neal Sexton, 34, of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested at a residence in Bristol on Saturday and charged with sexual exploitation of children and activities relating to the distribution of child pornography.
According to the charging documents, between Feb. 28 and his arrest on Saturday, Sexton used the chat application Kik to correspond with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. The 14-year-old was actually an undercover employee of the FBI Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Task Force.
During these chats, despite the “teen” being in the “clean area” of the Kik app, Sexton engaged the “teen” in conversations about masturbation, sex toys, sexual intercourse and other topics, according to a release.
He also sent pictures of sex toys and videos of himself masturbating, routinely asked the “teen” to send him nude pictures and made references to a time when they could see each other and engage in sexual conduct.
On multiple occasions, Sexton sent the “teen” pictures of prepubescent females nude and engaging with prepubescent males in sexual conduct. The defendant claimed he had engaged in such sexual conduct with the individuals depicted in the pictures in the past.
The investigation of this case is being conducted by the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Lena Busscher are prosecuting the case for the United States.
