BRISTOL, Tenn. — Macado's will not join the downtown Bristol eateries that are reopening for business, the owner of the Roanoke, Virginia-based chain told the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday.
Owner Richard Macher said the restaurant was doing OK prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but once the pandemic hit, it became hard for him to justify keeping it open.
"Bills keep coming in, everyone keeps charging, the city keeps charging, but we literally had zero money coming in," Macher said. "We tried offering carry-out, but it just wasn't happening."
Employees can relocate to the Kingsport Macado's, which opened about two years ago, Macher said.
"Kingsport is still going strong," he said.
He doesn’t expect the building to sit empty though. As of Monday afternoon, Macher said he'd received three leasing inquiries, and he plans to let another restaurant move in.
He added that he is not opposed to eventually reopening a Macado's in Bristol at some point.
“The city of Bristol has been great to us, the people of Bristol have been great to us,” Macher said. “It’s just been a tough, tough time.”
However, he said reopening would depend on how development continues to reshape downtown.
He also said the fate of the Macado's in Emory, Virginia, is up in the air. The restaurant relies on students at Emory & Henry College, but with the campus deserted due to the coronavirus, there isn’t a good reason for him to keep the business open, even for carry-out. Macher said he will wait and see whether the college reopens for normal classes this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.