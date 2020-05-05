BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Housing, formerly the Bristol Tennessee Housing & Redevelopment Authority, will be awarded $23,404 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through grants made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The CARES Act provides $1.25 billion for tenant-based rental assistance and a total of $347,014 in CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program grants have been awarded to public housing authorities across Northeast Tennessee, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st.
The individual grants awarded by HUD in Northeast Tennessee are:
» $23,404: Bristol Housing
» $27,160: Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency
» $75,082: Johnson City Housing Authority
» $173,616: Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority
» $47,752: Morristown Housing Authority
