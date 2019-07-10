BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Hotel was named among the best hotels in the U.S. and the world in new rankings by Travel and Leisure magazine.
The magazine and its readers chose the downtown’s only current boutique hotel as the fourth-ranked hotel operating in a U.S. city, in its ranking of the 15 best. In addition, the seven-story adaptive reuse project of the former Executive Plaza office building was named 53rd in its list “Top 100 Hotels in the World.”
“Superlative city hotels channel the distinctive personalities of their urban environments while giving guests tranquil spaces for unwinding after a busy day,” according to information on the magazine’s website. “Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.”
The Bristol Hotel received a score of 96.09 on a scale of 100, falling just short of the top-rated property’s score of 96.62.
“We are so humbled and honored to be named No. 4 Best City Hotel in the U.S. and No. 53 Best Hotel in the World by Travel + Leisure not even a year after opening,” said General Manager Kevin Kruse. “The accolades are a true testament to our staff and how hard they work each and every day to provide our guests with an outstanding experience from the moment they first step foot in the lobby. We look forward to providing our guests with that same level of hospitality for years to come.”
In the latest ranking, The Bristol Hotel finished ahead of luxury hotels in major cities, including New York, Chicago and Beverly Hills. The magazine and its readers ranked the top three as The Inn of Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Hotel Eleven in Austin, Texas; and The Row Hotel at Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts.
The names of 11 of the top 16 hotels — since there was a tie for fifth — and all but one of the top five begin with “The.”
The 67-room downtown property is managed by Charlestowne Hotels.
The Bristol Hotel, which just opened last fall, was previously named among the nation’s top 10 best hotels by USA Today, best new hotel in the historic buildings category and among the nation’s top 30 new hotels by U.S. News and World Report. Its Lumac rooftop bar was named the most beautifully designed bar in Virginia by Architectural Digest magazine.
The new Travel and Leisure list of top 100 hotels in the world includes properties in 33 countries and every continent except Antarctica.
“A handful of qualities unite them all: superlative service, outstanding surroundings and luxurious amenities,” states a story on the magazine’s website.
The Hotel Bristol in Warsaw, Poland, ranked in a tie for 81st. One other Virginia hotel made the top 100 list — the Inn at Willow Grove in Orange, Virginia, ranked 24th.