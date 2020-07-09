BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Hotel was named 10th in the top 15 city hotels in the continental U.S. by readers of Travel + Leisure.
The recognition was announced Wednesday in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, according to a written statement. The Bristol Hotel is the Twin City’s first boutique hotel and has received significant national and international recognition since opening in late 2018.
“Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L invites its readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities,” according to the statement.
The Bristol Hotel is downtown in the former Executive Plaza building on Birthplace of Country Music Way.
“We are humbled and honored to be named No. 10 best city hotel in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure this year,” Sean Copley, general manager of The Bristol Hotel, said in an email. “This accolade is a true testament to our staff and how hard they work every day to provide our guests with an outstanding experience from the moment they first step foot in the lobby. We look forward to providing guests and locals alike with this same level of hospitality for years to come.”
The Mark Hotel in New York City received the top ranking. Others in the top 10 are in Lexington, Virginia; Santa Monica and Hollywood, California; Somerville, Massachusetts; Houston; Charleston, South Carolina; Denver and another in New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.