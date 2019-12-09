BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee officials will hold two public workshops today to establish design guidelines for three historic districts.
The workshops are set for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the city annex, next to the municipal building, and will be led by city staff and Phil Thompson, a consultant in historic preservation. It’s the first step toward developing official guidelines for future projects in the Downtown, Fairmount and Holston Avenue historic districts.
This effort by the city follows those of neighboring communities like Kingsport, Johnson City, Blountville and Elizabethton, which already have historic design guidelines. The project is also supported in part by the Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior and the Tennessee Historical Commission.
For more information, contact Planning Services Manager Cherith Young at 423-989-5518.
