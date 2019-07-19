The Bristol Herald Courier won 17 awards — with seven first-place honors — in the Tennessee Press Association’s 2019 newspaper contest.
The awards were handed out Thursday during the association’s dinner ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The contest was judged by the Texas Press Association.
Robert Allen, Sandy Ross, David Thometz and Chelsea Gillenwater received a first-place award for make-up and appearance of the newspaper. Ross also won first place in community lifestyles. Allen, Thometz and Ross also won first place for headline writing.
Dalena Mathews and Paul Rice received first place for the best newspaper website.
Cliff Cumber won first place in editorials.
Sports department staff members Nate Hubbard, George Stone, Tim Hayes, Allen Gregory and designer Melissa Hale won first place for best special issue or section. The group was honored for a 2018 football preview publication.
In best news reporting, reporter Robert Sorrell and former reporter Alyssa Oursler won first place for their “Invisible People” series on mental health issues in the region. Reporters David McGee and Lurah Spell won second place in news reporting for articles about Bristol, Virginia, city council members ousting a fellow member.
Photographer Andre Teague won second place in the best news photograph category.
Reporters McGee, Spell and Leif Greiss, as well as former reporter Zach Irby, won second place in the education reporting category.
In the best sports photograph category, photographer David Crigger won third place.
Oursler won fourth place in the investigative reporting category for her story on an undercover operation in Bristol.
Local educator Ben Talley received a fourth-place honor in the personal column category, while reporter Joe Tennis won fifth place in the personal humor column category.
The Bristol Herald Courier also received a third-place honor in best graphics and/or illustrations and fifth place for Sunday editions.