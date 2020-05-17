Coverage of jail overcrowding, an officer-involved shooting and a mining company’s bankruptcy have resulted in numerous awards for the Bristol Herald Courier from the Virginia Press Association.
Staff reporters, photographers, copy desk members and advertising staff have received several awards in various categories for their work in 2019.
“It is extremely gratifying to witness the good work our newsrooms produce every day,” said Bristol Herald Courier publisher Jim Maxwell. “The impact their work has on our readers’ lives is extraordinary. The awards we have received in the 2019 Virginia Press Association News and Advertising Contest and recognition by our peers validates the importance others see in what we do. I couldn’t be prouder of quality and professionalism our reporters, photographers and editors display in each edition we produce.”
The entire news, photography and copy desk staff won first place in the in-depth and investigative writing category for “Critical Mass,” the newspaper’s project on jail overcrowding.
“A comprehensive look at an important local issue, tackled from every angle and supplemented extremely well with visuals, graphics and multi-media,” the judge said. “Very impressive depth and breadth, all presented well for readers. This is the kind of work that shows how valuable local newspapers are.”
Leif Greiss, Chelsea Gillenwater and Sandy Ross also won second place in informational graphics for their “Critical Mass: By the Numbers.”
“Excellent presentation of jail statistics in an easy to read graphic. This would have been a tough read in a story alone,” the judge said.
The news staff also won first place in the multi-media report category for “Critical Mass.”
“An important series of in-depth news stories with multiple sources along with crucial information including terminology, key players, graphics, by the numbers and photos cover this topic completely,” the judge said. “Online video, photo galleries, graphics and a landing page for all of the elements make this a winning entry.”
Photographer Andre Teague won first place in the pictorial photo category for “Whitetop Sunset.” The judge said, “I could gaze at this stunning photograph for hours. It looks like a painting. Gives me such a peaceful feeling.”
In the picture story or essay category, photographer David Crigger won first place for “19th Annual Rhythm and Roots Reunion.” The judge said, “Excellent shots that really tell the story of the festival.”
In the same category, Teague won second place for his “Columbian Paper Mill.” The judge said, “Beautiful shots that make the viewer ask questions about the facility and its history.”
Reporter Tim Dodson won first place in business and financial writing for “Taking a Hit,” “Gambling over/under” and “Report: Va’s Appalachian counties lagged in job growth.”
David McGee won first place in education writing. His stories included “Compliance Conundrum,” “Progress report” and “On the clock.” The judge said, “The challenges facing local schools in meeting ADA standards are thoroughly investigated. Well done.”
Robert Allen won first place in headline writing for “Cane and Able,” “Must be present to win” and “Bleacher bummed.” David Thometz won second place for “Boning up on fish tales,” “Duck and dodge” and “Another brick in the hall.”
Staff reporters Robert Sorrell, Lurah Spell, McGee and Greiss won first place in general news writing for coverage of the shooting of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steven Hinkle. Judges called the reporting “clear, concise reporting of the facts that also examines the emotional impact of a tragedy on a community.”
Tim Dodson won second place in the category for his coverage of the Blackjewel bankruptcy and its effect on miners in Virginia.
“This series carefully balances the factual basis with the human interest angle and the overall impact to a community and state after an industrial bankruptcy,” the judge said.
Joe Tennis won second place in column writing for his entries of “Goodbye you lovable fuzzball,” “Adventures in crabbing” and “Fun with nicknames.” Judges said the columns had voice and personality and were fun reads for the community section.
Cliff Cumber won second place for editorial writing. His entry included editorials on “We’re at critical mass. Where do we go with jail overcrowding,” “Adoption of DST bill would sow confusion” and “Time for a clean slate in Virginia.”
“Who doesn’t love a cute squirrel grabbing a snack? Great photo,” judges said about Crigger’s “Snow Squirrel” photo. The photographer won second place in the feature photo category.
Crigger also won second place for “Tire Flip Competition” in the sports feature photo category. Teague won second place for “Minor League Pitch” in the sports news photo. “Good technical photo,” the judge said. “A different look at a typical pitchers photo.”
The newspaper won second place for general make-up for entries on “Critical Mass,” “Seeking Shelter” and “The Day the Plane Crashed.”
Sorrell won third place in feature story writing (excluding obituaries) for his story “Life of a hobo; Train hopping.” Judges said, “Inside look at a lifestyle from the past.”
Sorrell also won third place in public notice story for his article “Man who placed bomb to be released early.”
“It's quite possible that people who remembered the crime would not have known the convicted person was being released early,” the judge said. “The article did a good job of explaining the process behind early release, which is always good for readers to understand.”
Kathy Guy won second place in entertainment advertising for an entry titled “Middlefork.” Guy also won second place for real estate advertising. “Leo’s” showed great use of art and organization of information,” the judge said.
The newspaper also won third place for special sections and its 2019 Veterans Day special. Ross won third place for special pages or sections for “Getting into nature,” “RobCon 2019” and “Shining beacons.”
