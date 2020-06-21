The Bristol Herald Courier has been honored with the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award for its eight-day series “Critical Mass,” which examined jail overcrowding in Sullivan County and Bristol, Virginia.
The award, which recognizes courageous reporting on justice and the law, was presented Thursday during the TBA’s virtual convention.
“The series promoted a better and deeper understanding of the overcrowding problem from a variety of angles and perspectives, while also delving into potential solutions for it,” TBA Communications Section Chairman Paul McAdoo said in announcing the award winner.
The series, which ran Oct. 6-13, 2019, was the result of an exhaustive seven-month investigation into the causes and effects of jail overcrowding in the two local lockups. In addition to the multi-part series, the Herald Courier held its first-ever town hall on the topic, and received words of appreciation from public officials in both Virginia and Tennessee.
“Herald Courier newsroom staff members are dedicated to rigorous reporting and to telling human stories that touch readers where they live,” said Managing Editor Rob Walters. “This is what staff members do every single day in print and online. They shine a light on problems and look for solutions.
“We are genuinely grateful and honored to be recognized with this prestigious award from the Tennessee Bar Association.”
The award was established to recognize and encourage journalists who promote public understanding of the rule of law and improvements in our system of justice through their vigorous exercise of their First Amendment rights. Previous winners include the Nashville Scene’s Steven Hale and WSMV Channel 4’s I-Team.
