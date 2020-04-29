Showers for Our Neighbors Project

» What: Free showers for community members experiencing homelessness

» When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., through week of May 23

» Where: Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, Bristol, Tennessee

» How to help: Program’s organizers are asking for more volunteers. If interested, contact Christina at CBlevins@BristolTN.org or Melissa at Melissa@BristolsPromise.org.