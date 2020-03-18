Food pantries in Bristol report that the COVID-19 pandemic is making it more difficult to serve the community.
The Bristol Emergency Food Pantry off Washington Street in Bristol, Virginia suspended daily operations this week because most of its volunteers are older and at higher risk for developing serious illness from novel coronavirus.
And in Bristol, Tennessee, the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission anticipates closing its pantry and nightly dinners to the general public after this Friday, in large part due to what the organization’s executive director said has been a sharp drop in food donations.
Food pantries provide critical support for individuals in the local area who face food insecurity, or a lack of consistent access to enough food to support a healthy life.
But the coronavirus poses new threats to these efforts to keep community members fed.
“We were open last week, but then when they started making all those announcements about people over 60 staying in if they could, everybody began to get very nervous and worried,” said Jim White, director of the Bristol Emergency Food Pantry.
Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions face a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Food Pantry relies on 200-300 people who volunteer through the member churches that support the pantry, yet “virtually all” of them are older, White said.
As a result, the pantry — which White estimates serves about 20 people in any given week — is temporarily closed.
“Those people who are retired are the ones who have the hours available during the daytime to provide service,” White said. “Most younger people who have jobs are not able to help us during the day because they are at work somewhere.”
White said the pantry will open for the first time this week on Friday from 1-4 p.m., but a future schedule has not been finalized.
He added that on Friday the pantry will be sanitized before people arrive, and volunteers will be provided disposable gloves. Depending on the weather, those who visit the pantry may be asked to wait in a line outside the building instead of congregating in the lobby to limit visitors’ physical proximity to each other, he said.
At the Haven of Rest, Executive Director Brian Plank said recent declines in donations led to the decision to suspend its food pantry and its nightly community meal after Friday.
He attributed an estimated two-thirds drop in food donations from various grocery stores to people stocking up on goods amid coronavirus concerns.
“People are just buying things up like crazy in case they have to weather a quarantine, and so that’s understandable, but it’s putting us in a little bit of a bind,” he said.
The Haven, which also operates a homeless shelter, needs to prioritize its existing supplies for the residents it houses 24 hours a day, he said.
“It’s one of those things we hate to do, but our first responsibility is to take care of our residents, and that’s the food supply that we have right now,” Plank said.
Only one COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Sullivan County, and that person was isolated. None had been reported in Southwest Virginia as of Wednesday night.
Still, leaders at both the Food Pantry and Haven of Rest said they are concerned about how the virus may affect the community.
“We may see more people coming in that need shelter,” Plank said.
White said he has “no doubt” that the region could see an increased need for the kinds of services food pantries provide.
He said he hopes people who are part of congregations that support the pantry and not at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 will contact their church about helping out.
At the Haven, Plank said donations of cleaning supplies, toilet paper and financial contributions are some of the ways the community can help his agency.
“We’re as concerned for everybody outside of the Haven as we are in,” Plank said. “We know that this is going to be a tough time for everybody in the community, and if people do need help, we will try to do what we can within the parameters that we have to work with. We’re praying for the community at large as well as praying for our people here.”
