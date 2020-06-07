BRISTOL, Tenn. — The State Street Farmers Market opened up for the season Saturday morning in a new location — providing more space for vendors and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The market went really well today,” said Mike Musick with the city of Bristol, Tennessee. “Opening day was a huge success.”
Due to the pandemic, the city took extra precautions to open Saturday. Instead of being held in space along State Street, the market was held in the municipal parking lot between Shelby Street and Anderson Street.
Musick said there were some concerns initially Saturday due to the new location and people wondering how it would transpire.
“The vendors and customers raved about it,” Musick said. “The extra space is nice, and vendors and customers liked the extra elbow room.”
Musick said social distancing measures, which included providing wide areas to walk and customers walking in one direction, were a success.
A total of 18 vendors participated in the market. Musick estimated that about 300 customers attended the market and vendors were profitable. He noted that the numbers were typical for this time year.
“They were all so happy to be there and they spent money with the vendors,” Musick said. “It was a highly successful day for everyone, and I couldn’t be happier. When our vendors are happy and our customers are happy, I’m happy.”
Local vendors sold a variety of goods, including produce, plants and handmade crafts.
