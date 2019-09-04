BRISTOL, Va. — More than $400,000 in federal grant money will be used to replace “very, very old radios” at the Bristol Virginia Fire Department and Bristol Life Saving Crew, the city’s fire chief said Wednesday.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday that $1.45 million in federal funding has been allocated for the cities of Lexington, Manassas, Bristol and Portsmouth. The funding will be awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, according to a news release.
“It was very much needed,” Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said. “This project will bring our two departments into the modern era with up-to-date radios and the ability to communicate during emergencies.”
The city will receive $404,761, the release states.
The current radio equipment is about 15 years old, Armstrong said. After the terrorist attacks in 2001, several federal regulations were created to ensure streamlined communications. Armstrong said fire departments across the country did not have the ability to communicate with one another during a crisis because of the differences in make, model and manufacturer of their radios.
“Simply put, most departments could not talk to each other, and that lack of communication led to chaos and confusion on emergency scenes,” Armstrong said.
The new federal regulations mandate that departments use radios that work together.
Armstrong said the departments will go through a stringent purchasing process with staff conducting demonstrations with various manufacturers, soliciting bids, reviewing various proposals, selecting a vendor, purchasing the equipment, ensuring all employees are properly trained and placing the new equipment into service.
The process to purchase and obtain new radio equipment could take months, Armstrong said. He hopes to complete the process by spring 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.