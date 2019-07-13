Bristol distillery now in production, preparing to open sometime in August

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The owners of Lost State Distilling, Joe Bianchi and his son Nick, have started producing batches of alcohol and tentatively plan on opening before the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race but definitely before the Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
Named after the lost state of Franklin, which existed for about half a decade in the late 1700s, the distillery is in the former Bristol Supply and Equipment Co. building, at 200 State St. across from the Bristol Train Station, which the Bianchis purchased from Bristol, Tennessee, in April 2018 for $375,000.
When they open they’ll have rum, gin, bourbon, blended whiskey and blended maple whiskey ready for customers to taste and take home. Nick Bianchi said to avoid competition with other regional distilleries they have no plans on making moonshine and instead want to focus on spirits that aren’t getting quite as much attention.
“There’s a lot of spirits other distilleries have not heavily touched,” Nick Bianchi said. “We hope to get in and experiment.”
Once things start moving along they plan on distilling and selling their own 4-year aged Tennessee Whiskey as well.
All the corn they will use for distilling comes from Tennessee growers and anything left over will be given to local farmers for fertilizer free of charge. Additionally their rum will also be made with panela, an unrefined whole cane sugar, instead of molasses because it gives the rum a lighter flavor, the younger Bianchi said.
“It has a strong vanilla or butterscotch flavor,” Nick Bianchi said. “Some have told us it tastes like toffee. If you mix it in with Coke, it tastes just like Vanilla Coke.”
They also have shirts lined up to sell with their alcohol stock upon opening, and one of the two designs were drawn up by the tattoo artists at Bristol Tattoo Company, just down the road on State Street.
Once their business is up and running it will be able to participate as a stop on the Tennessee Whiskey Tour. The Bianchis also plan to expand their setup into a 4,500-square-foot event space within the building that will house a cocktail bar where customers can get mixed drinks containing the distillery’s spirits.