BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol dispatcher has been recognized by the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security for taking measures that ultimately saved a woman’s life, a city news release states.
Jessica Donihe, a four-year veteran, was honored during the annual First Responder Recognition Awards in Nashville on Sept. 11.
The award stems from an emergency call she answered in March 2018. Donihe said she repeatedly asked questions but received no response, the release states. She redialed the number several times until she was able to determine a location and send help. When officers arrived, they found a woman who attempted to hang herself. Donihe’s quick actions and persistence are credited with saving the woman’s life, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.