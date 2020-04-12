BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dozens of cars parked in front of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday as Pastor Mike Tyson proclaimed “Sunday is coming!”

During a pre-Easter service, congregants gathered in their vehicles along Oakwood Street at Virginia Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee, to hear the sounds of gospel hymns and Tyson’s message. The church, like others in the Mountain Empire, is not holding traditional services inside, but rather, the congregation has been gathering in the parking lot in their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia Avenue Baptist Church Pastor Mike Tyson waits to preach a sermon during a Saturday evening pre-Easter drive-in service that was livestreamed on Facebook as well as broadcast on a local radio station.
Usher Fred Overbay wears a mask and gloves and uses a bucket on a pole to collect the donations during the Virginia Avenue Baptist Church pre-Easter drive-in service Saturday evening.

Standing on a small stage adjacent to the church’s fellowship hall, Tyson opened the service — held Saturday due to forecasted storms on Sunday — with a prayer. A group of singers and a guitarist then performed “This is Amazing Grace.”

Tyson then welcomed the “bucket brigade,” ushers who carried a bucket with a long stick to collect the offering. The men went from car to car as the small chorus performed a trio of hymns. The pastor noted that some in attendance may not be able to offer money due to job losses.

The pastor informed those in attendance that he previously participated in a conference call with Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee, who he said asked for prayers for his staff and the state during the pandemic.

During his sermon, Tyson talked about Passion Week, the week leading up to Easter, the day of resurrection, according to the Bible. The week began with Palm Sunday, when Jesus arrived in Jerusalem. By Thursday, Jesus was arrested and then on Friday, he was crucified on the cross, Tyson recalled.

“On Saturday, Jesus was encased for an entire 24 hours,” Tyson said.

On Sunday, when Christians celebrate Easter, “He is risen, just as he said he would,” the pastor said.

“Sunday is coming,” Tyson proclaimed multiple times, followed by a chorus of car horns blaring across the parking lot.

Those who missed the service can view video on the church’s Facebook page.

