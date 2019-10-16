A Christian rapper from Bristol, Virginia was named New Artist of the Year on Tuesday at the Gospel Music Association’s 50th annual Dove Awards.
Aaron Cole, 20, received the award in Nashville. The Dove Awards honor achievements in Christian and gospel music.
“Any artist out there that got a dream, if a boy from Bristol, Virginia — y’all don’t even know where that’s from — can do this, you can do this,” Cole said in a speech at the Doves, according to The Tennessean in Nashville.
Cole recorded music growing up in the Bristol area and performed at the Bristol Mall and local churches, among other places. His career quickly took off over recent years, and he is currently signed to Gotee Records. His album, “Not By Chance,” came out in August.
On Wednesday his Twitter feed was filled with supportive messages and some notes of thanks.
“I have no words. This is history. I won a Dove award for Best New Artist of the Year. God is good. Not By Chance. Sheeeshhhhhh. CRAZY. THANK YOU,” he wrote in one tweet Wednesday.
“This hasn’t sank in yet,” he added in another tweet.
