BRISTOL, Va. – An employee at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Bristol has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the Mount Rogers Health District.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant, located on Old Airport Road, on Nov. 16 or Nov. 17 may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the news release. Those that haven’t already been vaccinated should get a vaccine.

“This may help prevent, or lessen the severity of, illness,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the health district, in the release. “The vaccine is most effective if received within two weeks of the date of exposure, but is still beneficial to receive it after that time. Cheddar’s has always been compliant with safe food handling practices, and has been very cooperative in dealing with this situation.”

The vaccine will be available at the Washington County Health Department, located at 15068 Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. The classic symptom is jaundice, or yellowing of the skin or the eyes. Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and light-colored stools.

llowery@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @BHC_Lurah | Facebook.com/lurahjournalist

