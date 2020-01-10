BRISTOL, Tenn. — Leaders with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce affirmed they are committed to serving businesses across the U.S. and helping them reach consumers around the globe at the organization’s 2020 State of American Business conference Thursday.
About 50 local business leaders and city government officials from both sides of the Twin City attended a watch party for the conference held by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The Bristol event was one of the watch parties held across seven states and five countries. It included chamber members from Kingsport, Wise County, Johnson City, Greene County and the U.S. Chamber Southeast Regional Office, said Tommy Dowdy, director of communications and government relations for the Bristol chamber.
During the webcast, Tom Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber, addressed the work the U.S. Chamber is focusing on as well as major legislation and issues that will affect businesses in the near future. Donohue said the organization’s efforts combat trade uncertainty, looks for solutions, work force challenges and defends free enterprise for its members across the country.
Donohue said this is an election year and conventional wisdom holds that it will be difficult to make much progress on anything besides the election in Washington, D.C. He said the country needs improved infrastructure, immigration reform to address worker shortages and bipartisan policies to fight climate change through innovation and investment and the chamber will not stop pushing for these issues to be addressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.