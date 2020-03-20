The Bristol Chamber of Commerce has launched a new website and marketing campaign to provide information about COVID-19 and local businesses.
“These are uncharted waters for many of us, but we stand together ready to provide the resources, support and positive voice for our community and those businesses impacted by COVID-19,” Chamber President and CEO Beth Rhinehart said in a news release Thursday. “The Bristol community is best known for supporting one another, especially during challenging times, and I am confident that Bristol will rebound successfully if we work together.”
The website www.bristolchamber.com/bristol-stands-2together, tells the community’s story. The chamber encourages everyone to join in supporting local businesses and practicing social distancing while also enjoying the region’s beautiful outdoors and staying healthy, the news release states.
The resources of several Bristol community partners are displayed and continually updated on the website: www.bristolchamber.com. The webpage provides updates on coronavirus statistics, available small business support, legislative updates and ways to support the community and local businesses.
With some businesses temporarily closing to the public while practicing social distancing guidelines, many workers will face financial and other unexpected needs, the release states.
“When our community is in need, we are always there to provide assistance through our many partner agencies,” said United Way Executive Director Lisa Cofer. “We stand ready to support our community and will stay in close contact with our partner agencies to ensure that all needs are being addressed.”
Maggie Elliott, executive director of Believe in Bristol, said the community is resilient and is working together to provide the support needed.
“It will take all of us to help during these changing times,” she said.
As of Thursday, only one confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Mountain Empire. A man in Sullivan County, Tennessee, was diagnosed last week, officials said.
