BRISTOL, Va. — Mike Quillen, founder and former chairman of Alpha Natural Resources, was honored Friday as a recipient of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Alpha was once the country’s third-largest coal company and was headquartered in Bristol, Virginia. Quillen retired in 2012 and, after going through bankruptcy, the company later merged with Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy.

Kathi Gentry (center) received the Ambassador of the Year award from Bristol Chamber of Commerce 2019 chair Jody Dutcher (left) and Chamber CEO Beth Rhinehart on Friday afternoon.
Brad Adams received the Discover Bristol award from Bristol Chamber of Commerce 2019 chair Jody Dutcher (left) and Chamber CEO Beth Rhinehart on Friday afternoon.
Cody Davidson received the Keep Bristol Beautiful award from Bristol Chamber of Commerce 2019 chair Jody Dutcher (left) and CHamber CEO Beth Rhinehart on Friday afternoon.
David Matlock received the Leadership Award from Bristol Chamber of Commerce 2019 chair Jody Dutcher (left) and Chamber CEO Beth Rhinehart on Friday afternoon.
The Bristol Herald Courier received the 5-Star Business award from Bristol Chamber of Commerce 2019 chair Jody Dutcher (left) and Chamber CEO Beth Rhinehart on Friday afternoon.

Quillen and his wife, Debbie, attended the chamber’s annual awards celebration luncheon Friday to receive the award.

“Our Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to our community and region in business, philanthropy and community service,” Jody Dutcher, the outgoing 2019 chairwoman of the chamber’s board, told a filled ballroom at the Holiday Inn off Interstate 81’s Exit 7.

Dutcher shared a summary of Quillen’s biography, which also includes serving on Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors and chairing the GO Virginia Region 1 economic development initiative.

“Mike gives generously of his time and resources to improve the economic prosperity and quality of life all across Virginia,” she said.

Quillen accepted the award and said the region has to collaborate on economic development.

“We’ve got to do this as a region, and that’s across the state line, the county line and the city line,” he said.

The chamber used the event to usher in 2020 and a new decade with a “vision”-centric theme as leaders talked about their visions for the community’s future.

“As we embark on not just a new year, but a new decade in 2020, we’re inspired to envision big things we’d like to accomplish — for ourselves, for our businesses, for our community,” Greg Neal, president of Ballad Health’s northeast market, told attendees.

Neal will serve as the 2020 chairman of the chamber’s board. He focused on the idea of new years’ resolutions and how health is often a topic people focus on.

“What does a healthy community, a healthy Bristol, look like and what is the chamber’s role in that vision in the year 2020 and beyond? Well, in part, I think it’s a place where every citizen … has the potential to prosper because of good jobs, caring neighbors, and a lively culture,” he said.

Greg Neal, 2020 chairman of the board, Bristol Chamber of Commerce, speaks during the annual awards celebration Friday morning in Bristol, Virginia.

Neal said the chamber will continue its focus on “improving lives and helping businesses to grow and prosper.” He specifically mentioned cultivating young and emerging leaders, supporting strong schools and promoting growth as other priorities.

