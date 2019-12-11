BRISTOL, Va. — Robert V. “Bob” Ward, a Bristol attorney, has been appointed to serve on the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners.

The five-member board is responsible for testing and licensing new attorneys who wish to practice law in the state of Virginia.

Ward previously served the Virginia State Bar, having been elected to represent the 28th Judicial District as a member of the Virginia State Bar Council, according to a news release. He also served on the Virginia State Bar Standing Committee for the Unauthorized Practice of Law, as well as the Tenth District Ethics Committee, rising to the level of chairman of both committees, the release states.  

