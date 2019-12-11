BRISTOL, Va.—Robert V. “Bob” Ward, a Bristol attorney, has been appointed to serve on the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners
The five-member board is responsible for the testing and licensing of new attorneys who wish to practice law in the state of Virginia.
Ward previously served the Virginia State Bar, having been elected to represent the 28th Judicial District as a member of the Virginia State Bar Council, according to a news release from Ward & Rasnic, P.C. He also served on the Virginia State Bar Standing Committee for the Unauthorized Practice of Law as well as the Tenth District Ethics Committee, rising to the level of Chairman of both committees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.